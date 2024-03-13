Artist Guild Spring Show

The Greenville Artist Guild is hosting its spring show on four dates in April.

The “I Had A Dream” show will be at the Maves Art Center, along Beaumont Avenue in downtown Greenville, April 19, 20, 26 and 27.

The opening reception will be April 19. Gallery hours are Fridays 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The call for artists 18 years old and above is now open with a deadline of March 30.

All entries must relate to the broad theme of dreams. JPEG photos of submissions should be emailed to greenvilleartistguild@gmail.com. All media will be considered via a juror of photographic entries, including photography, 2D and 3D art, fiber, poetry, and sculpture.

Accepted works must remain in the gallery for the duration of the show. Cash prizes will be awarded to top entries.

For additional information, go to the Greenville Artist Guild website or Facebook page.