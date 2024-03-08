BCMW Community Services Scholarships Available

The BCMW Community Services Block Grant Program will award five $1,000 scholarships to residents with low incomes in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties. Scholarships are open to those desiring to further their education during the 2024-2025 academic year at an accredited two-year college, vocational school, of four-year university.

For applications and additional information on eligibility criteria, visit the BCMW outreach office in the county in which you reside or visit BCMWCommunityServices.org. Applications must be turned in by 3 PM on Friday, March 29. For more information, call Liz at 618-532-7388, x146.