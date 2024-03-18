Board Of Adjustments To Consider Dollar General Plan

The Greenville Board of Adjustments will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening to consider a request at the site for another Dollar General building in the city.

Glenwood Equities LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri has plans to construct a DG Market, with about two-thirds of it containing grocery items and the other third with other Dollar General items. The new building would be constructed just east of SOGA on the north side of East Harris Avenue.

The request for the Board of Adjustments pertains to the placement of a detention basin. At tonight’s public hearing, the board will decide whether or not Glenwood Equities will be given a setback variance to place the detention basin in the front part of the property along Harris Avenue.

It’s noted that due to site constraints, the detention basin must be located in the front of the property.

The size of the proposed building is approximately 12,500 feet.

Glenwood Equities also put up the Dollar General Store that is along Third Street in Greenville, in addition to many other local Dollar Generals.