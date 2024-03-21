Board of Adjustments Favors Dollar General Plan

The Greenville Board of Adjustments held a brief public hearing Tuesday evening on a request for the proposed site of another Dollar General in the city.

Board members approved a motion to allow Glenwood Equities LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri to have a setback variance to place a detention basin in the front part of the building site. The company plans to put its DG Market just east of SOGA on the north side of East Harris Avenue.

The Board of Adjustments’ recommendation will go to the city council and will be on the April 9 meeting agenda.

According to city officials, Glenwood Equities has indicated it plans for about two-thirds of the new building to have groceries, and the other third have other Dollar General merchandise.