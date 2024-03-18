Bond County Referendum On Ballot

Voters in Bond County are deciding in Tuesday’s election if the county will be allowed to increase its sales tax by one cent per $1 of sales.

The Bond County Board placed the referendum on the ballot after a request from Sheriff Jim Leitschuh.

The question on the ballot is “To pay for public safety purposes, shall Bond County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by one percent?” The ballot also indicates “This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $1 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.”

Voters are asked to mark “yes” or “no” on the question. A simple “yes” majority is needed for the referendum to be approved.