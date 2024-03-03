Bond County Students In Spelling Bee

Bond County was represented by four students at the 42nd Annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee Championship at Highland Sunday afternoon.

They included Becca Revelle, an eighth grader at Mulberry Grove Junior High, and Greenville Elementary School fifth graders, Lillian D’Arcy, Everett Turley, and Baylor Wittig. The four students advanced from their school spelling bees.

A total of 22 girls and boys, from schools throughout the area, participated in Sunday’s event. All four Bond County entrants made it out of the first round with Turley getting into the sixth round.

Becca is the daughter of Jim and Beth Revelle of Mulberry Grove.

Lillian is the daughter of Ryan and Tara D’Arcy, Everett the son of Lyndsey and Kyle Turley, and Baylor the son of BJ and Rebecca Wittig, all from Greenville.

The top three finishers at the Highland bee advance to the regional bee.