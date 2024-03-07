Carlyle Lake Blood Drive Donors Receive Free Camping

The American Red Cross, in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Red Cross works diligently every day to keep an adequate supply of blood available.

The need for blood is ongoing 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In the United States a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds. The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give the gift of life to help meet the demand.

The Corps of Engineers fully supports the Red Cross efforts and will reward those participants donating blood with a certificate for one night of free camping at Carlyle Lake. The certificate can be used at any standard, single capacity campsite at Dam East – McNair, Boulder, Coles Creek, or Dam West Campground. During the month of March, The American Red Cross will give those that donate a $10 Visa e-gift card to a pet supply by choice, plus a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Those donors who would like to schedule an appointment ahead of time please call 800 RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org. All donors must present a photo ID.

For more information on the Blood Drive, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.