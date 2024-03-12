Chili Cook Off At GHS

The annual chili cook off was held at Greenville High School earlier this month in the Family and Consumer Science Department.

Around 250 students, staff, faculty, administrators, and student families cast votes for their favorite chili in the People’s Choice competition.

The People’s Choice winner was the Black Bean Chili prepared by Logan Snow, Xavier Graham, Carson Bearley, Kaleb Gardner, Aiden Andris, and Nick Grull. Runner-up was the Sweet Flame Chili of Ava McCracken, Emma Holloway, Jordan Lawson, Braelyn Andris, and Penelope Brunious.

The grand champion chili honor went to the Sweet & Spicy Chili prepared by Mia Ruble, Jolie Macon, Eden Kapp, Isaac Cruz, and Abbie Hoffman (pictured above).

There was a tie for grand champion runner-up. They were the Bean Bandit Chili of Trent Mueller, Dayton Oliver, Brad Sutton and Logan Humberg, and the Sister’s Chili of Adriana Lohman, Keeleigh Valleroy, Rylin DeBlois, Azairah Warren, and Baylee Smith.

This year’s guest chef, featuring his personal chili recipe was High School Senior Matriccs Green.

During the semester, the 10 student teams researched chili, then worked together to create their own recipe.