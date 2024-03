The Greenville City Council will conduct its March meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Items on the agenda include an official ordinance to close Second Street, in the area of the proposed downtown plaza, and discussion of possible support for a new library. The council will also take action to secure services for the mowing of cemeteries and grass at city code violation properties.

The consent agenda includes a resolution for the resurfacing of Beaumont Avenue.