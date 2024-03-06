City Of Greenville Events In April – May

The City of Greenville has announced dates for the spring city-wide yard sale, clean-up week and the spring electronics recycling.

The yard sale is Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20. Spring Clean-Up Week is April 22 through April 26, and the electronics recycling event is Saturday May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city will once again provide maps for the city-wide yard sale. There is no cost to be included on the map, which will include locations and hours. A registration form must be submitted to the city to be on the map and is available at the municipal building or on the city’s website.

For Spring Clean-Up Week, items should be stacked neatly by the curb, no sooner than one week prior to the regular trash day. Recyclable items should still be placed in the blue bin and placed curbside on the regularly designated trash day.

For a list of items that will not be picked up during clean-up week, go to the city of Greenville website.

Greenville residents are invited to bring their unwanted electronics to the recycling event on May 4. The collection point is the Public Works Department at 1307 South Fourth Street.

Go to the city’s website to see the items that can be recycled and items not accepted.