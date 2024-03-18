City TIF Meeting March 19

Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, districts will be the topic of a meeting March 19 by the City of Greenville.

A Joint Review Board meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the municipal building.

The annual TIF reports will be reviewed at the meeting. The reports must be to the Illinois state comptroller.

The City of Greenville has four TIF districts that provide incentives for economic development projects.

Each taxing district in the TIF districts has a representative on the Joint Review Board.

The TIFs include the Downtown District, I-70/Route 127 District, and two Industrial Park Conservation districts.