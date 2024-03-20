Council Support New Library Proposal

Last October, members of the Greenville Public Library Board appeared before the Greenville City Council to recommend a new library building be constructed.

No public reaction was received from the council until Tuesday night.

The library was a topic on the council’s meeting agenda. After receiving two letters from the Friends of the Library group, seeking council support for the plan, and hearing again from Board Chairman Chance Vohlken and Library Director Jo Keillor, the council approved a motion regarding a new library.

By a vote of 4-0, council members passed a motion to allow the library board to pursue funding, land, and design for a new library building.

The current, historical Carnegie library building has been in use since 1905.

Council members heard again Tuesday night that the library has outgrown the old building as there are space limitations and accessibility issues. Maintaining the old building has remained expensive, with the story told of an old radiator that recently had to be replaced, for thousands of dollars, after it shot water out and caused damage.

Vohlken was asked by WGEL’s Jeff Leidel his reaction to the action taken by the council.

He said he was excited that the council would back the library in this effort. He said it’s been a long time coming and that it’s a great project for the community. He said a finished project is still a good way down the road. They’ll need to identify a location, purchase real estate, explore grants, and more.

Click below to hear more:

The council’s support is not financial, but agreeing the library board should take the lead. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the city has been looking for grants that night be available for a library. The Friend of the Library was commended for holding fundraising events to benefit the library.

The current library building is owned by the City of Greenville. The library board hopes to eventually construct a one-level accessible library with more space for books and other materials, the public computer area, and space for meetings and programs, home schooling, tutoring sessions and more.

It has been emphasized that the library board has no desire to do away with the current library building, hoping it can be repurposed, as seen fit by the city.