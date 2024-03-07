County Board Addresses Generators For the Jail

Generators, to provide power when the electricity goes off at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, were addressed at the recent Bond County Board meeting.

Sheriff Jim Leitschuh presented a couple of bids he received on a generator for the jail building, and for a separate generator to provide power to the radio tower building, to maintain communications.

Leitschuh said he was told the gas line is too small at the jail, so it was recommended diesel generators be installed. After a brief discussion, the board voted unanimously to purchase the smaller generator for the communications building. The cost is $6,263 from Kohrmann Electric of Bartelso.

Board members decided to wait on a decision about the jail building generator, until more information can be obtained about the natural gas line.

The county board made four appointments. By a vote of 3 to 2, Steven Hibbs was approved as a trustee on the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection Board. He had been recommended by current fire district trustees for the three-year term, which begins May 1.

Tim Zobrist will complete his term on April 30.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire and Rescue volunteers nominated Jeremy Brown for the position.

Voting for the motion to appoint Hibbs were Jacob Rayle, Wes Pourchot and Butch Myers. Chris Timmermann and Jeff Rehkemper voted no.

The board appointed Kelly L. Haller to a six-year term on the Hug Cemetery Board. Karyssa Slatton will fill a vacancy on the Robinson Cemetery Association Board until December of 2025.

Chad Sexton was approved to fill a trustee vacancy on the Greenville Fire Protection District Board, through April 30, 2025.

The motions on Haller, Slatton and Sexton passed on 5-0 votes.