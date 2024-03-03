County Clerk Sybert On Teen Voters

With the primary election to be held on March 19, Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reports that 17-year-olds can register and vote in the primary, if their 18th birthday is prior to the November general election day.

Sybert addresses the topic with WGEL. She said since there are two elections, the primary in March and the general election in November, if a teen will be 18 on or before November 5, you can cast a ballot in the primary. Stop by her office, get registered, and you can vote in each election.

The county clerk’s office is located at 206 West Main Street in Greenville. The office phone number is 664-0449.