All Bond County residents had the opportunity to vote at Tuesday’s primary election on a county-wide referendum to raise the sales tax for public safety purposes.

In the end, nearly 70 percent of the 1,925 people, who voted on the proposition, were opposed.

The referendum lost with 582 yes votes and 1,343 no.

The proposal to increase the sales tax by one cent for every dollar spent failed to carry in any of the 20 Bond County precincts.