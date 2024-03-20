County Voter Turnout Just 19 Percent

Election day is usually long for the election judges because of the 13 hours the polls are open.

Tuesday’s election was especially long for them due to the low number of people visiting the polls to vote. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reported the total voter turnout for the primary election was 19.16 percent.

There were 1,979 total ballots voted, out of 10,329 registered voters.

By 8:30 p.m., the election results were final, with vote totals unofficial until the canvass is completed.

Sybert said the election went very well. Click below to hear more:

There were 526 early and vote-by-mail ballots completed. The county clerk said there were still 187 vote-by-mail ballots outstanding, but they have to be postmarked on or before election day to be counted.

The lowest voter turnout was in the Central 2 precinct, where 22 people went to the poll, for a turnout of 4.55 percent.

The best turnout by percentage was Pleasant Mound 1 at 19.57 percent.