Creating Greenville Police Eligibility List

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners is working on the creation of a new police eligibility list for the Greenville Police Department.

The board has scheduled two meetings, March 6 and March 9 to allow candidates to take the written test.

That will be followed by a March 14 meeting to conduct oral interviews.

At all three meetings, the commissioners will quickly go into executive session.

Commissioner Allan Davis said 16 people submitted pre-employment applications.

It is not known how many of them will go through the testing process.

Davis said the board hopes to have a new eligibility list completed by the end of the month.