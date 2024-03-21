DAR Presents Good Citizen Community Awards

The Benjamin Mills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Youth, Good Citizens and Community Awards Program in Greenville on Saturday, March 16.

Community Awards were presented to Toby McClain of Greenville and the Hill’s Fort Society.

Cindy Tischhauser, from Benjamin Mills DAR, made the presentations, noting that Toby McClain visits churches, nursing homes, and more to play piano. He received the Excellence in Community Service award.

The Historic Excellence & Historic Preservation award went to the Hills Fort Society. Tischhauser recommended everyone visit the Hills Fort replica on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

High School Good Citizen Awards were presented to Wyatt Emken of Greenville, Hanna Nave of Carlyle, Jace Claycomb of Ramsey, Alexa Seabaugh of Brownstown, and Macie Gammon from St. Elmo.

Receiving Good Citizenship Awards at the junior high level were Milan Hustedde from Greenville, Kenzi Stefanicin from Pocahontas, Lillabelle Kelley from Mulberry Grove, Hayden Lay from Vandalia, Ella Satterthwaite from Brownstown, Bethany Miller from Ramsey, and Alexis Holliday from St. Elmo.

The guest speaker was Troy Cannon, current Marion County coroner. He spoke about international relations in the world. Cannon, a former Salem police officer, served two years in Iraq as an international police advisor and camp commander.

The program was held at the Greenville First Christian Church.