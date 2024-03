A traffic accident the afternoon of March 12 resulted in the death of a Donnellson man.

Corey A. Roberson, age 49, of Donnellson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred in Montgomery County near the Bond-Montgomery line. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Roberson was driving a vehicle on Mt. Moriah Avenue, just east of Illinois Rt. 127, when it rolled several times.