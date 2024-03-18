Election Candidates In Bond County

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday. The polling places opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

WGEL will have election results tonight.

There are just two local races, both on the Republican ballot. In LGarange Township, two candidates are seeking the precinct committeeperson position.

Incumbent Doug Schaufelberger is challenged by Laura A. Myers.

The Republican nomination for state representative in the 110th Illinois district is up for grabs. Incumbent Blaine Wilhour is opposed by Matthew T. Hall.

Both the Democrat and Republican ballots have candidates listed for president of the United States. There are also candidates from both parties for national nominating convention delegates and alternate delegates.