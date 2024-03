The Fayette County Coroner’s Office recently responded to two deaths in less than 24 hours.

Coroner Dave Harris went to the ER at Sarah Bush Fayette County Hospital late Sunday evening, March 17. There, 24-year old Carl E. Carroll of Ramsey was pronounced deceased.

Then on Monday afternoon, March 18, 40-year old Rebecca A. D’angelo was pronounced deceased at her residence in Vandalia by the Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology results are pending and both deaths remain under further investigation.