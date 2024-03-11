Fire Destroys Garage & Three Vehicles On White Street

Greenville Fire Protection District was called to the 500 block of White Street Friday evening around 9PM to the report of a garage and vehicle fire. When fire fighters arrived they found the garage and all three vehicles fully involved and aggressively attacked the structure fire. According to Jim Sutton, with the Greenville Fire Protection District, firefighters knocked down the main flames in 3-5 minutes of arrival and kept the fire from spreading to nearby houses and garages. Aside from some melted siding and small damage to an electrical box, the fire was contained.

There were several small explosions in the fire from normal items in the garage that had caught fire. Everyone in the nearby home got out safely and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Mulberry Grove and Smithboro fire responded for mutual aid. The quick work of volunteer firefighters kept the fire from spreading and destroying more property.