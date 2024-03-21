Flack On Lincoln Land Foundation Board

Earl Flack from Hillsboro is a new board member on the Lincoln Land Community College Foundation Board of Directors.

Flack is president and CEO of McKay NAPA Auto Parts, headquartered in Litchfield with 26 stores and a distribution center in central Illinois.

He is also an advisor at local high school and colleges for the automotive aftermarket.

Lincoln Land Community College is located in Springfield, with outreach centers in Hillsboro and Litchfield.

The college’s Foundation Board raises money to help build new facilities, update equipment and technology, and award scholarships.