Folk Singer To Open Museum Concert Series

The DeMoulin Museum’s annual free concert series launches Sunday, March 10 with a show by folk singer-songwriter Lauren Ash. Earning her Bachelor of Arts in Music at Drury University in Missouri, Ash performs a wide variety of music including country, jazz, and big band. No matter the type of song, Lauren is known for bringing her own “unique folksy style” to each tune. This will be her first appearance at the DeMoulin Museum.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Lauren,” said John Goldsmith, museum curator. “Each year we try to offer a broad slate of performers who may not be familiar to people in our area. We think Lauren will be a big hit with the crowd.”

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. with Lauren Ash’s concert beginning at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and there will be complimentary refreshments.

There are currently six shows on this year’s concert schedule at the museum, with the possibility of adding one more. The concert series is sponsored by Bond County Realtors, HSHS Holy Family Hospital, West & Company LLC, and WGEL Radio.

The DeMoulin Museum is located 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville.