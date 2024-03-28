Health Board Discusses State Priorities, Finances & Administrator Evaluation

During their recent monthly meeting, the Bond County Board of Health heard from Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert about his recent meeting with recently met with IL Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

Eifert and several other representatives from the Illinois Association of Public Health Administrators discussed IDPH’s fiscal year 2025 priorities. Modernizing data systems used by the Department was among the priorities, which will provide more up-to-date information for public health planning. IDPH will also be working with focus groups and subject matter experts to review and enhance abilities to affect identified public health improvements. A cost capacity assessment is planned to ensure human resources are allocated appropriately and skilled workers are available through workforce development. Investments in health equity will also continue.

An overall decrease in the health department’s cash balance was reported for February. Three payrolls were paid during the month, which contributed to the $31,995 decline. The Health Department’s current cash balance is $1,519,402.

Board of Health members completed the annual performance evaluation for administrator Sean Eifert. Following their executive session, members commended Eifert for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the department’s growth and expansion of services.