Health Fair Registration Open

Registration is open for the HSHS Holy Family Hospital health fair scheduled for Tuesday, April 16.

The event will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Greenville First Christian Church.

Those wanting to attend must register for an appointment online at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Registration will close Friday, March 29. There are limited spots available and day-off registration will not be accepted.

Those needing in-person assistance with registering online can go to the Specialty Clinic on Tuesday mornings in March from 9 to 11 a.m.

The health fair is a self-pay service. No payments will be taken at the time of pre-registration. Payment will be expected the day of the health fair by cash or check only.

Participants are strongly encouraged to arrive with exact cash or a check, written out to HSHS, in the amount of services they are to have that day.

Being offered are comprehensive blood screenings for $45, prostate–specific antigen screenings for $15, hemoglobin A1C screenings for $10 and vitamin D screening for $15. A 10-hour fast is required for the comprehensive blood screening.

Holy Family Hospital will post test results to attendees’ MyHSHS accounts or mail them to participants about three weeks after the health fair.

For more information, call 618-690-3599 or visit hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.