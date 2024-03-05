Highland FD Holds Annual Appreciation Banquet

The Highland Fire Department held its annual department appreciation banquet recently.

The event was sponsored by local businesses that provided goods for attendance prizes and giveaways.

Firefighter Tony Winter received a service award for 35 years of dedicated service to the Highland Community.

Captain Zach Spengler and Firefighter Harrison McLaughlin were the recipients of the Chiefs Award for dedicated service and excellence in 2023.

Lieutenant Alyssa Seegers was the recipient of the Ignitor Award for bringing positive energy to the department in 2023.

Firefighter Kayla Pace was the recipient of the Top Rung Award for being the most improved firefighter in 2023.

Chaplain Matt Embry was presented with a Highland Fire Department jacket and cup.

Additionally Retired Chief Kerry Federer presented the Department with a check from the Madison County Fireman Association.

Officials expressed thanks to the Highland Mayor, City Council members, retired firefighters, HFD auxiliary and all the family members that attended the banquet.