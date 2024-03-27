Home Health & Hospice Director Shares Annual Report

During the recent Bond County Board of Health meeting, Director of Bond County Home Health & Hospice Brian Goodiel presented the annual report for home health and hospice services, which serves clients in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, and Montgomery Counties.

There were 324 admissions to home health services during the year and 63 patients to hospice.

Goodiel reported patient satisfaction surveys continue to be very good for both departments with Home Health receiving a top 5-star rating through the national standardized survey implemented by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

During fiscal year 2023, both Home Health and Hospice recorded a financial loss. Expenses have remained consistent over the past 3 years while income has decreased.

Over the last several months, a thorough review of insurance reimbursement rates has been completed with the assistance of an external consultant. Findings identified those Medicare Advantage plans that are reimbursing for provided care significantly below the department’s costs. Negotiations have been underway seeking improved reimbursements.