Kaskaskia College & Clinton County Board Agree On Tower Lease

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has approved a lease agreement with the Clinton County Board for a radio communication tower.

Trustees passed a motion to enter into a 40-year land lease agreement, at $1 per year, for the county to construct a radio communications tower on college property.

Construction is to begin this spring. The tower will be built near the wastewater treatment plant on campus. The Kaskaskia College main campus is located in Clinton County.

The new radio tower will be part of a broader project to modernize Clinton County’s outdated emergency radio system. Two additional towers will be constructed in the county with others being refurbished.

Plans include attracting a major cellular service provider to use the new tower at KC, as current cellular service is unsatisfactory.

After being damaged by weather in April of 2023, the auditorium roof will be replaced by D7 Roofing of New Baden. A contract for $122,870 was approved by the KC board.

Trustees also purchased Malwarebytes Security Software for $34,549. The one-year software contract features comprehensive security features and potential savings in preventing cyber incidents.