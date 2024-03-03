Kaskaskia College Graduation Deadlines

This year’s graduation ceremony at Kaskaskia College’s main campus has been set for Friday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony will recognize all students who graduated in December of 2023 and those who will graduate in May or July of 2024.

The online site is now open at buildagrad.com/Kaskaskia for graduates to order caps and gowns. The last date to order online is March 31. The student is not charged for participating in commencement, or for the cap and gown.

Additional regalia may be purchased online but is not required.

Students must complete an online graduation application to be able to make an order from Balfour. More information is mailed out to those who apply.

For more information, call Jenna Eldred, registrar, at 545-3044.