KC Receives Legacy Award For Continued Service To Community

During The Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce’s 100-year Banquet, the Chamber presented Kaskaskia College with a Legacy Award for continuous service to the Greater Centralia community.

Chamber Director Marcus Holland said the Chamber awards a Partners in Progress award on a year-by-year basis for businesses or community members who make a significant contribution to the community within that year. However, when an organization continually impacts the area year after year, that organization then qualifies for a prestigious Legacy Award.

“We see Kaskaskia College work with other communities in the area,” Holland said. “They reach out to the manufacturers in our community, and they help with apprenticeship programs. They’re helping businesses save money. They’re helping businesses find employees. They’re helping people in the area find jobs. Their impact is so big and so interconnected between businesses, the workforce, and their students that at times the impact is truly immeasurable.”

Holland said Kaskaskia College and the Chamber work together to make the Centralia area a better place. He added education is vital to the Chamber, and the college helps bridge the gap between education and the workforce in the Centralia area.

“KC continues to go above and beyond every year in the community,” Holland said. “KC has done a lot of renovations these past few years, and there are many employees of KC who are directly involved with the Chamber. We have so many people ingrained in the culture. KC just really falls into what we’re trying to do. No one asks anymore, ‘Why did you move to Centralia?’ Now there’s a sense of excitement and we ask, ‘What can we do to help you here?’”

Holland said the banquet celebrating 100 years of the Chamber was the largest banquet the organization has ever had. Over 10 past presidents of the board were there with decades of representation in the room to see Kaskaskia College receive the Legacy Award.

“I want to thank The Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce for awarding us the esteemed Legacy Award,” KC President George Evans said. “This recognition is a true testament to our unwavering dedication to academic excellence and community involvement, plus our exceptional partnership with the Chamber and its members.”