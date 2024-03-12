KC To Host Explore KC Day For Prospective Students

Kaskaskia College will host high school students of all ages, parents and any other potential students at Explore KC Day Friday, March 22. This event is designed to give prospective students a firsthand look at the college campus, interact with current KC students and explore different degree programs.

The event is free and lasts from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will get to meet with faculty members, tour classrooms and learn about on-campus resources.

Kaskaskia College Marketing and Public Information Coordinator Cary Day said visiting campus in person is important for potential students.

“This is a low-pressure event,” Day said. “Unlike the whirlwind experience of some four-year college open houses, prospective students can connect with faculty and see first-hand what degree programs and campus resources are available for them.”

Kaskaskia College started Explore KC Day in 2022 and welcomed over 300 students and 150 guests to campus at the inaugural event. This year’s event features a student panel led by current KC ambassadors. The KC ambassadors are current college students who can provide vital insight to potential students on student life and success at KC.

Explore KC Day will include free breakfast and lunch for everyone in attendance, including both prospective students and guests. All prospective students will receive a swag bag and the first 150 will receive a free T-shirt. Register today at: https://form.jotform.com/220524600160136.