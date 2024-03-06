KC Tuition Remains Same For 2024-2025

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees took action at its recent meeting regarding tuition for students during the 2024-2025 school year with no changes made.

In-district tuition remains the same at $160 per credit hour, with the out-of-district rate still at $259 per credit hour, and the out-of-state and international student rate $419 per credit hour.

It was reported that currently in Illinois, the average in-district community college tuition is $157 per credit hour, and out-of-district tuition averages $331.55 per credit hour.

The board approved a $10 increase in the online tuition rate for out-of-district, out-of-state and international students. The new figure is $170 per credit hour.