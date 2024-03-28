KC’s Upcoming April 2024 Community Education Classes

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering 17 community education courses for April 2024.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about exact class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.

Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

Introduction to Investing

4/4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Course Description: This course is ideal for beginners with little to no prior knowledge of investing, as well as individuals looking to refresh their understanding of investment fundamentals. Whether you’re a young professional planning for the future or someone seeking to grow their wealth, this course will provide you with a solid starting point in the world of investing.

iPhone

4/22 and 4/24 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This workshop will help students become more familiar with their Apple iPhone as they learn to add applications, send text messages, emails, and pictures. Get the most of your technology! Bring your fully charged iPhone and Apple log in.

Greenville Education Center

Gardening and Grocery Planning

4/10 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Course Description: University of Illinois Extension can provide ways to save you money on the cost of food. Planning your meals and grocery costs can help to curb expenses and cut down on impulse buying. In addition, starting a container garden can benefit your budget by supplementing your shopping list and be a fruitful hobby that satisfies your taste buds. Join us to learn more about Gardening and Groceries!

Candle Pouring

4/11 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: In this class, participants will create two scented poured candles in a glass jar. Candles will be 100% soy with natural cotton braided wicks.

Medicare and Social Security

4/15 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

Course Description: This workshop will help students navigate Medicare and Social Security. Review the latest changes and regulations to make informed decisions.

Nashville Education Center

American Heart CPR

4/9 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Heartsaver CPR AED is geared for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory, or other requirements. Upon completing the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years. This video-based, instructor-led course teaches adult and child CPR AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, allowing instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students’ learning skills.

Medicare and Social Security

4/22 from 4:30-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This workshop will help students navigate Medicare and Social Security. Review the latest changes and regulations to make informed decisions.

Salem Education Center

Sourdough Starter

4/3 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn the history of how sourdough began, what sourdough is and how to care for your starter. We will create a starter during class. Students will leave with a bag of flour, a new starter, care instructions and two recipes.

Spring Cleaning with Essential Oils – Make and Take

4/8 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Is it possible to clean without chemicals? The answer is YES! Come to this essential oil make and take to learn chemical-free ways to clean your home, body, and clothing. You will see how easy it is to mix cleaning recipes from common household ingredients and essential oils. You’ll even get to take something home with you!

Painting Techniques

4/17 and 4/24 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Course Description: During this Painting Techniques class, the instructor will discuss basic supplies needed for painting on the first day of class and he will give the students a list of supplies to bring for the second day when they will be painting.

Trenton Education Center

Beginning Quilting

4/4, 4/11, 4/18, and 4/25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Course Description: The joys of quilting are only a stitch away. Learn to use a rotary cutter, press seams, and assemble and finish your own lap quilt. Explore quilting basics: choosing fabric, color values, and the supplies you’ll need. Basic sewing skills are required, and you must have access to a sewing machine outside of class. You will receive a supply list on the first night of class.

Medicare and Social Security

4/24 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

Course Description: This workshop will help students navigate Medicare and Social Security. Review the latest changes and regulations to make informed decisions.

Car Basics 101

4/25 from 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Course Description: This class is designed for those who want to have a better understanding of their vehicle. The class will go over how to check fluids, change a tire, what to know about dash lights, how to properly hook up jumper cables and much more! The class is designed for any driver, new or old.

Vandalia Education Center

ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support)

4/4 and 4/5 from 9:00-3:00 p.m.

Course Description: PEPP prepares prehospital professionals for the unique demands of emergency pediatric care.

Yoga

4/8, 4/10, 4/15, and 4/17 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Course Description: This ancient form of fitness instruction will improve mobility and strength while being gentle on your body. Students will learn and practice various basic yoga postures, breathing and proper body alignment with the focus of moving slowly and gently.

Foraging and Self Sufficiency

4/23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Course Description: Learn how to find food and make your own items to provide for yourself and save money.