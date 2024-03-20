KPD Board Approves Budget

The Kingsbury Park District Board met March 11 and approved a new budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget expenditures total $3,328,189, which are $332,795 less than the total funds available.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said receiving property tax money later than usual made it a challenge to do the budget.

Click below to hear his comments:

The budget is in effect from January 1 through December 31, 2024.

The park board approved a contract for the installation of lights for the six new pickle ball courts that will be constructed this year at William Wait Park.

Kohrmann Electric of Bartelso was the low bidder, out of four firms, at a cost of $60,568.

The park district has already purchased the lights.

Sauerwein said the new playground at Wait Park is now completed. It is located northeast of the swimming pool.