KPD Hosting Bread Making Class

The Kingsbury Park District is offering a new and interesting class for bread lovers wanting to make their own.

Kayla Curry, district recreation programmer, said it’s a make and take artisan bread class. The class is an hour and a half and participants will prepare bread, which you can take home, where you will let it rise then bake it. The class will be Saturday, March 23, from 9 to 10:30 AM in the KPD meeting room at Patriot’s Park. Pre-registration is required for $15 for in-district residents and $20 for those out-of-district. Crystal Curry will lead the course.

Registration for the class has been extended to March 20. It can be done online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

Crystal Curry was the grand champion bread maker at the Bond County Fair in 2023.