Need a pencil?

The Greenville Public Library can take care of you on Saturday, March 30, according to Library Director Jo Keillor.

She said anyone who checks out pencils Saturday will get to choose a free pencil. There are several options, including standard pencils, multi-colored ones, and mechanical pencils.

No purchase is necessary, just check out materials.

The library is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 664-3115.