Man Placed In Custody At City Home Tuesday

Law enforcement officers surrounded a house in Greenville Tuesday, believing a subject inside had a weapon, and after a couple of hours the man was taken into custody without incident.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL his department received a call at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday that a man was waving a firearm while outside on his property in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Chief Neece said the man returned to the house, came back outside with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand, then went back inside the house.

At the scene, police officers surrounded the house. The intersection of Hena and Main streets, and a block in each direction were blocked off to traffic by emergency vehicles.

The police chief said neighbors in the block were contacted and told about the situation. They were able to leave the area or take shelter inside their homes.

Neece reported the incident ended when police were able to eventually call the man out of his residence at 1:28 p.m. He was quickly taken into custody.

No one else was in the house.

Chief Neece said Greenville police officers and Bond County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene. He praised the cooperation between the two departments, which lead to no one being hurt.

Neece said the incident remains under investigation.