Marcoot Jersey Creamery On Today Show

Marcoot Jersey Creamery of rural Greenville received some national recognition Tuesday morning on television.

The Bond County business was part of the Celebrating Women’s History segment on the Third Hour of Today on NBC.

Amy Goodman, lifestyle expert, talked to the three Today show hosts about five female-founded and owned businesses throughout the nation, displaying items the businesses have for sale. The Marcoot Jersey Creamery item was its Grazer Cheese Gift Box, featuring three signature cheese made at the creamery.

The segment can be seen online at Today’s website under Third Hour.