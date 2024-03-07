Meier On Dignity In Pay Act

At a recent press conference at the capitol in Springfield, discussed focused on the growing tensions surrounding Illinois House Bill 793, the Dignity in Pay Act, dealing with the issue of fair pay for disabled workers.

The bill would require all workers to be paid the state minimum wage. While the legislation sounds well meaning, many families of the developmentally disabled workers at not-for-profit community based programs, oppose the proposal. They fear employers will simply not hire less productive workers for the minimum wage. State Representative Charlie Meier said where this has been done in other states 70 to 80% of the developmentally disabled residents never work again.

Hourly wages in some community based programs can range from $3 to $4 an hour to the current minimum wage. The overall average comes out to about $6. State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) says those workers are currently thriving with every paycheck, big or small.

A relative of one of the workers said “To lose this sense of productivity and this sense of pride, it would just be a crime.”