MG FFA First In Dairy Judging

On Monday, March 18, Myah Huhn. Kalie Kircher, Megan Mollett, Jackson Icenogle, and Connor Hartmann, of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter, attended the Section 19 Dairy Judging at the Bond County Fairgrounds. The team judged multiple classes of both heifers and cows and completed a 25 question general dairy knowledge quiz.

Mulberry Grove took first in team rankings. Ellie Albert placed 1st in individual competition and Addison Hebenstreit placed 2nd.

We wish the team well as they advance onto state judging on April 5th at Kaskaskia College.