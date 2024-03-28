MG Fire Protection District Annual Banquet & Awards

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District’s annual banquet was held last weekend.

As part of the evening, awards were presented to firefighters.

Five members of the department were recognized for their service dating back prior to the building of the department’s current fire house in 2004. They were Dwight Volkmar, Capt. John Greenwood, Assistant Chief Chad Earnest, Chris Waters, and Paul Lutz.

Firefighter Peyton Simpson was recognized for 1 year of service.

Captain John Greenwood was recognized for 25 years of service.

Firefighters Dwight Volkmar and Paul Lutz were recognized for 40 years of service. They are the only two current members who were part of the department when it was a village department, before becoming a fire protection district in 1989.

First Responder of the Year was awarded to Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson.

Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Firefighter Robert Smith.