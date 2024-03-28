MG Fire Protection District Annual Banquet & Awards

Back row: (L-R) Firefighters Heidi Atkinson, Dwight Volkmar, Peyton Simpson, Austin Greenwood, Curt Waters, Tyler Lutz, Colton Earnest, Robert Smith, Chandler Mosley, Tammie Mosley, Chris Waters. Front Row: (L-R) Lieutenant Austin Redfern, Captain John Greenwood, Assistant Chief Chad Earnest, Chief Mac Wall, Captain Jeremy Hopkins, Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson, Firefighter Paul Lutz, District Treasurer Gilbert Olive.

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District’s annual banquet was held last weekend.

As part of the evening, awards were presented to firefighters.

Five members of the department were recognized for their service dating back prior to the building of the department’s current fire house in 2004. They were Dwight Volkmar, Capt. John Greenwood, Assistant Chief Chad Earnest, Chris Waters, and Paul Lutz.

Firefighter Peyton Simpson was recognized for 1 year of service.

Captain John Greenwood was recognized for 25 years of service.

Firefighters Dwight Volkmar and Paul Lutz were recognized for 40 years of service. They are the only two current members who were part of the department when it was a village department, before becoming a fire protection district in 1989.

First Responder of the Year was awarded to Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson.

Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Firefighter Robert Smith.

