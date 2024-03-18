MGHS Prom Royalty Crowned Saturday

Mulberry Grove High School students celebrated their prom Saturday night.

As part of the festivities, prom royalty were crowned. Kenzie Swain was named prom Queen and the King crown went to Gavin Strohkirch.

The full prom court included Makhai Schlemer, Kassidy Jondro, Dalani White, Tristen Altenberger, Megan Mollett, and Carter Scoggins.

Retiring King Brody Bauer and retiring Queen Jaclyn Robertson participated in the evening.

Prom was held at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia and many students attended post prom at the Edge in Belleville.