Due to Thursday night’s collapse of some of the south wall at the old FP Joy building in downtown Greenville, Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL Friday morning, that demolition work plans had been changed.

The demolition of the former Marti Law Office building, on North Second Street, began Friday around 8:30 a.m.

Hollenkamp said the plan is to take down as much of the FP Joy building Friday as possible to make sure that area is safe to everyone.