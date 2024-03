The annual Mulberry Grove High School prom will be held Saturday, March 16 at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia.

A prom queen and king will be crowned.

Senior queen candidates are Kassidy Jondro, Megan Mollett, Kenzie Swain and Delani White.

Senior boy candidates for king include Tristen Altenberger, Makhai Schlemer, Carter Scoggins and Gavin Strohkirch.

The prom begins at 7 p.m. with the coronation at 7:30.