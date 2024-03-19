An apparent murder-suicide incident in Nokomis last Friday night remains under investigation.

Nokomis Police Chief Talon Burton reported he was notified at 10 p.m. of the shootings at the Dollar General store.

He said two people were found. Store Employee Summer Eller, age 22, was dead. The other individual was identified as 46-year-old Justin Devaisher, who died later at a Springfield hospital from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

It was reported by police that Devaisher was allegedly Eller’s estranged boyfriend.