Neece Retiring As Police Chief, Waugh Appointed

An official announcement is to be made Tuesday night at the Greenville City Council meeting, but the meeting agenda indicates there will be a change in the chief of police position in June.

Police Chief Stefan Neece has submitted a letter of retirement, according to City Manager Jo Hollenkamp.

The city manager reports Bryan Waugh will be the new chief of police, beginning June 12. He has been with the Greenville Police Department since March of 2017 and was promoted to sergeant in late 2020. Waugh is a graduate of Greenville University, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.

Hollenkamp noted there were several great internal candidates for the job.

Neece, a Greenville native who graduated from Greenville High School and Greenville University, joined the Greenville Police Department as an officer in December of 2011, was promoted to sergeant in 2019, and became chief of police in December of 2021.