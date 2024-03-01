Part Of College Avenue Closed Due To Falling Bricks

The City of Greenville closed a portion of West College Avenue Thursday night due to a collapse of the old FP Joy building.

Second floor bricks fell to the sidewalk and out into the street. Mario’s Pizza, located adjacent to the building was open when the incident occurred, but then closed for the night. No one was injured.

The City of Greenville closed West College Avenue, from Second Street, east to the alley in the next block. A detour sign was erected in the road at First Street.

The city put an announcement on its Facebook page stating, “Out of an abundance of caution, a portion of West College Avenue, from Second to First Street, will be closed until further notice.”

The city owns the old FP Joy building. Work started recently to bring down the brick structure as part of the downtown plaza project.

Some second floor bricks, next to the Mario’s west wall, were removed within the past week, but the bricks at the front of the building were up until the collapse occurred Thursday evening.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL she has encouraged Mario’s to close until Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the city will reimburse them for any loss of business and food that needs to be destroyed.