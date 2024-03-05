PHOTOS: Downtown Demolition Work Update

The landscape of the downtown Greenville area has changed dramatically in the past week.

Buildings have been demolished for the creation of a downtown plaza on North Second Street between Oak Street and College Avenue.

The large two-story brick structure at the northeast corner of College and Second, known as the FP Joy building, was torn down Friday, after some of the front bricks collapsed last Thursday evening. The building, which was the location of many Greenville businesses, dated back to the early 1900s.

Also last Friday, the one-level block building, north of the FP Joy building was demolished. It is believed to have been built in the early sixties, and over the years had been used by several businesses.

Tuesday morning, the former Bond County Annex building, on the northwest corner of Second and College, was demolished. The lot was formerly the site of Genre’s, a men’s clothing store. The original building burned in the late 1970s, and a new building was erected for the business to continue at that location.

Also torn down Tuesday was the adjoining building to the former county annex, which most recently had been used for county offices.

All of the action in that location during the past week led to many area residents driving by, walking to the site and taking pictures, many of them standing there and reminiscing of past visits to those locations when they had businesses and offices.

This week, the City of Greenville offered bricks from the old FP Joy building as keepsakes for residents. The bricks were stacked up near the north entrance to the municipal building.