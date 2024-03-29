Pocahontas Student Honored At IPA Event

At the 28th Annual Student Recognition Breakfast of the Illinois Principals Association Kaskaskia Region, students from each school in the region were honored.

Receiving the award from Pocahontas School was eighth grader Bentlie Siebert.

She attended the program, held at Greenville University, with Pocahontas Principal Chad Nelson.

The students from schools in Bond, Clinton, Fayette Macoupin, Marion, and Montgomery counties were recognized for outstanding achievements in and out of the classroom.

Kaskaskia College President George Evans presented a motivational speech during the event.

The Illinois Principals Association is a professional organization of building and district level school administrators.